U2’s Bono Announces New Round of ‘Stories of Surrender’ Book Tour Dates

It’s rare for an author to do a second leg of book tour dates, but U2 have always been about breaking the mold and singer Bono’s tour in support of his “Stories of Surrender” memoir is no exception.

However, all of the dates will be at New York’s Beacon Theatre, starting on April 16, 2023. The dates appear below.

Bono will once again be joined by musicians Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of “words, music and some mischief…”

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday December 15, at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a four-ticket limit per person.

Of the first date at the Beacon, Variety wrote, “Bono’s voice was strong and clear while performing the hits, soaring over the tasteful arrangements on anthems such as “Beautiful Day,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “Desire.” But his Irish lilt was humble in storytelling, whether recalling a life-saving heart surgery or recounting his weekly conversations with his father, Bob, in their local Irish pub, which continued well into the band’s success. The banter between the duo was revisited several times throughout the performance, which includes charming run-ins with icons like Princess Diana and Luciano Pavarotti.”

DATES: ‘Stories of Surrender’ – Bono at the Beacon Theatre, New York, 2023

Sunday April 16, 2023

Monday April 17, 2023

Friday April 21, 2023

Saturday April 22, 2023

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Friday April 28, 2023

Saturday April 29, 2023

Wednesday May 3, 2023