U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below.

The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every ticket sold includes a copy of the book. All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a two-ticket limit per person.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” said Bono. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, ‘Surrender,’ which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

is a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of a memoir in which one of the world’s most iconic artists writes for the first time about his remarkable life and those he has shared it with. Bono will bring the stories of his life to life — live and in person— to 14 cities across North America and Europe.

According to the announcement, official wording, the book tells “the story of the remarkable life he’s lived, the challenges he’s faced, and the friends and family who have shaped and sustained him. The subtitle, ’40 Songs, One Story,’ refers to the book’s 40 chapters, each named after a U2 song. Bono has also created 40 original drawings which will be featured throughout the book. In his unique voice, Bono takes readers from his early days growing up in Dublin, including the sudden loss of his mother when he was fourteen, to U2’s unlikely journey to become one of the world’s most influential rock bands, to his more than twenty years of activism dedicated to the fight against AIDS and extreme poverty. Writing with candor, self-reflection, and humor, Bono opens the aperture on his life—and the family, friends, and faith that have sustained, challenged, and shaped him.”

Wed Nov 02 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Fri Nov 04 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sun Nov 06 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall

Tue Nov 08 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Wed Nov 09 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Sat Nov 12 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

Sun Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

Wed Nov 16 – London, UK – The London Palladium

Thu Nov 17 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

Sat Nov 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon Nov 21 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

Wed Nov 23 – Berlin, DE – Admiralspalast

Fri Nov 25 – Paris, FR – Le Grand Rex

Mon Nov 28 – Madrid, ES – Teatro Coliseum