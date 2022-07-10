Tyler, the Creator Accuses Former Collaborators of Selling Stolen Demos; ‘Get Real,’ One Responds

Tyler, The Creator has accused a pair of ex-collaborators, Brandun Deshay (who also goes by Ace Hashimoto) and Tyler Major, of selling some of his unreleased music without his consent — and Deshay tells Variety that the accusation is off-base, to put it mildly.

Both Deshay and Major worked alongside Tyler shortly before and during the heyday of his hip-hop collective, Odd Future. On July 7, the rapper took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about the unapproved distribution of the unfinished tracks.

“b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok,” he said.

In a second tweet, he wrote, “like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and n—-s is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas. subliminal tried to get on a call like no bro, just stop, its not cool dawggy.”

As HipHopDX points out, Tyler and Deshay had a disagreement during the recording sessions of the rapper’s 2009 debut mixtape, “Bastard.” Tyler removed a verse Deshay (who was a member of Odd Future until 2010) had recorded on “Session,” and sent out a string of ferocious tweets about him the following year.

Deshay shared his response to the allegation with Variety on Sunday afternoon writing: “I’ve produced for and worked with Mac Miller (RIP), SZA, Thundercat, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper and many other talented artists. I’ve done everything I wanted to in music and at this point, I just create because it’s fun. I don’t even make music for money at this point in my life, so does his claim even make sense? LOL, get real.”

Major is currently a keyboardist in a duo called Nobody Really Knows — a collective formed by former Odd Future affiliate Hal Williams. He has not responded to Variety‘s request for comment.

It remains unclear which recordings Tyler is referring to and whether or not he will take legal action against Deshay or Major in the future.