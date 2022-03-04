Tyler, the Creator Drops New Chuck 70 Low-Tops With Converse

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, the Creator knows footwear. And with over 15 shoe collaborations under his belt (on top of six chart-topping albums), some might say the multi-hyphenate artist traverses the fashion industry as natively as the music scene at this point. Today he’s back with a new design for Converse’s Chuck 70s, as part of an ongoing collaboration between the footwear company and the rapper’s streetwear brand.

His newest design replaces the brand’s token canvas silhouette with snakeskin leather. Offered in both blue and pink color-ways, the Chucks call to mind the pastel imagery from the album artwork for “Igor” and “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

Earlier this week, Tyler spoke about the creative process behind his new designs in a conversation hosted by Bimma Williams. “I’m not big on knowing what no means,” he said. “I’m like if it’s not a win through the door we’ll go through the roof, we’ll blow up the house, we’ll dig under it, but we’re going to get in there. That’s just always been me, I never was like a super like ‘Aw they said no so it’s over.’ I’m not with that. Finding the team who is willing to take a risk and say ‘Fuck it let’s do that’ just makes the creative process always at a ten.”

The low-top Chuck 70s get a snazzy update with a snakeskin leather print offered in both pink and blue hues.

These iconic Chuck 70s are wrapped in a regal purple colorway, complete with the signature Golf Le Fleur flower branding along the side, an embroidered white logo on the tongue, white laces and a white midsole unit. Plus, the pairs are finished with a floral print on the sole. If the hi-tops are too much paired with the bold color, you can also opt for the quilted design on Converse’s low-top One Stars.

His 2019 “Flames” collaboration is one of his most distinct Converse designs to date, featuring bold, orange flames that have now become a signature visual for the artist, who has used it extensively in Golf Wang’s in-house in line after its initial showcase on his 2015 album cover for “Cherry Bomb.” Unsurprisingly, the coveted piece is still sold out nearly everywhere online but if you really want them, it might be worth it to take a bid on them now before they become worth even more in the years to come.

