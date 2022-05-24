Music Industry Moves: Troy Carter and Suzy Ryoo Launch Web3 Community

Former Lady Gaga manager and Spotify exec Troy Carter and fellow Q&A co-founder Suzy Ryoo have announced the Venice Music Collective, an independent membership music community for creators powered by Web3. Launching this month, the collective is a place “where members are given access, opportunities and the ability to achieve greater wealth as an independent,” according to the announcement, which adds that “The goal is to empower and support independent artists and their careers in a more equitable way that currently exists.”

Membership provides access to industry contacts: distribution, sync, analytics, financial services, events, workspaces, and more, according to the announcement. Members can book studio time at the Venice studio in Los Angeles and rent video production equipment, only paying for shipping. For more information see https://mint.venicemusic.co

+ Ocean MacAdams, a veteran of MTV News, Watner Music, MSG Networks and Thrillist, has joined Amazon’s Amp as head of content strategy, programming and production. The app, launched in beta earlier this year, allows users to create live radio shows where they can act as a DJ, taking callers and playing tracks from a catalog of tens of millions of licensed songs; Joe Budden, Pusha T, Tinashe, Lil Yachty and others are broadcasting on the app.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Amp at Amazon,” MacAdams said. “Being able to work at the cross-section of music and technology is an incredible opportunity. What the Amp team is building is something music creators and fans will love equally and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

+ Island Records has named Nick Barr vice president of A&R and creative strategy. Based in Los Angeles, he will focus on signing new talent and marketing, digital and creative strategy and will report to co-CEOs Imran Majid and Justin Eshak for A&R and GM Mike Alexander for marketing and strategy. He has previously worked on creative campaigns for 300 Entertainment, Interscope Records, Capitol Records and others.

“Nick brings a unique skill set in identifying and nurturing talent early, while understanding key steps for breaking artists in a modern landscape,” Said Majid. Alexander adds, “Nick’s ability to create and execute global strategies for new and established artists makes him a prominent addition to the Island team.”

+ Empire’s publishing division, in partnership with Warner Chappell Music Nashville, has signed a global publishing deal with Nashville based producer/songwriter Brandon Day. Over the course of his career Day has produced recordings by Brantley Gilbert, Plain White T’s, Austin Burke, and Steven Lee Olsen and written with Jimmie Allen, Granger Smith, Eli Young Band, Brantley Gilbert and Brent Kissel.