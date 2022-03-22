Music Industry Moves: Trippie Redd Re-Ups With 10K; Mushroom and CAA Unveil Frontier Touring Leadership Structure

Multi-platinum-selling rapper Trippie Redd, one of the first signings to 10K Projects, has re-upped with the company in a “long-term deal that will keep him at the label for years to come,” according to the announcement.

In just five years, Trippie has released four studio albums, six mixtapes, eight EPs and almost three dozen singles — not to mention countless guest appearances — adding up to 15 Platinum and 8 Gold certifications.

“We launched 10K Projects as a label where artists have complete creative freedom and the support to realize their vision,” said the label’s founder and CEO, Elliot Grainge. “Trippie Redd has thrived under these conditions, releasing a lifetime’s worth of music in just five short years and becoming a singular voice in contemporary music.”

Trippie Redd commented: “Elliot signed me when I was 16. From the start he’s always pushed me to do everything on my own terms which is the most important thing to me. I’m grateful to have had him as a partner for this long and excited to make more hits with 10K and keep growing together.”

+ Australia and New Zealand’s leading concert promoter, Frontier Touring, has unveiled a new leadership structure for the company, which “has been created to ensure the [company’s] legacy, mission, and culture is preserved and nurtured following the passing of its founder Michael Gudinski in March of 2021,” according to the announcement.

Frontier’s executive team will be comprised of four members of the current leadership team, all of whom are elevated to new roles within the company: Dion Brant as CEO, COO Susan Heymann, CMCO Reegan Stark, and CCO Andrew Spencer.

The Executive Team will report to the Frontier Touring Board, comprised of AEG Presents chairman-CEO Jay Marciano, Mushroom Group chairman-CEO Matt Gudinski, AEG Presents Asia Pacific president-CEO Adam Wilkes and Frontier Touring CEO Dion Brant. Wilkes will assume the role of Frontier Touring chairman and also becomes chairman of its board.

Matt Gudinski says: “I couldn’t be happier announcing our new Frontier Executive team. Mushroom Group is built on our great people, which is something we’ve always valued first and foremost. I’m thrilled that moving forward Frontier will be led by four incredibly dedicated, experienced, and strong leaders in Dion, Reegan, Susan, and Spence, working closely with myself, Adam, and the AEG Presents team. Frontier was founded on strong relationships, an artist-first approach and a never-ending passion for music and I know Dad’s legacy and the future of Frontier is in safe hands. There are exciting times ahead for the company.”

+ Music agent Clint Wiley and music brand partnerships executive Julie Sturdivant have joined Creative Artists Agency in the company’s music touring department. They will be based in the agency’s Nashville office.

Wiley, who comes to CAA from Artisan Agency, began his career at Third Coast Artists Agency, before working at APA and Paradigm. His touring roster of country and rock artists includes the Mavericks, Raul Malo, Asleep at the Wheel, Ray Benson and McKinley James.

Sturdivant joins CAA from digital marketing agency Marbaloo Marketing. She began her career on-air as “Julie The Intern” at KOST 103.5 in California and later joined Universal Music Group-Interscope Records. She will help lead brand partnership efforts for CAA’s Nashville roster of artists, including Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, and Maren Morris, among others.

+ Sony Music Publishing has promoted Thomas Krottinger to vice president of creative, the company announced Tuesday. Based in Los Angeles, Krottinger has worked alongside top songwriters and producers such as Burns, who recently co-wrote and produced “Rain on Me” by Lady Gaga; Plested, who co-wrote “Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi; and Fran Hall, who recently co-wrote the viral hit “Fingers Crossed” by Lauren Spencer-Smith. He also helped sign Salem Ilese, known for her recent hit “Mad at Disney,” as well as Elie Rizk, who co-wrote “Build a B**ch” and “Inferno” by Bella Poarch alongside Ilese.

He also has worked closely with seven-time Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who signed with SMP last year. Krottinger first joined the company in 2017 as senior manager of international A&R. Prior to joining SMP, he worked at Prescription Songs, and began his industry career at CAA.

+ Verve Label Group has announced that Rachel Stoewer Poston has joined the company as senior VP of marketing for Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast Records. She will be based in New York and report to Jamie Krents, head of Verve, Verve Forecast and Impulse! Records.

Most recently, Poston was VP at Sony Music’s the Orchard, where she helped launch the company’s Artist & Label Services division for the U.S. Previously she spent five years overseas in London working for Cooking Vinyl and Glassnote Records and held earlier roles at Sony Music and Republic Records.

Krents said “We feel beyond fortunate to have an executive like Rachel joining the team. Her creativity and experience working across a wide variety of artists and releases align perfectly with the evolving and eclectic nature of Verve, Impulse! and Forecast.”

+ Brigette Boyle has been promoted to executive VP of media operations for Warner Recorded Music. In her new post, she will oversee 10 departments that support production, studio operations, release management, catalog ingestion and more for Warner Recorded Music labels and affiliates. She will report to Matt Flott, executive VP and CFO for Warner Recorded Music.

Flott said, “Brigette is an exceptional, highly-regarded leader with deep knowledge and technical skills. Under her guidance, we’re overhauling our supply chain, centering it around development to help us reach our operational goals faster. I’m looking forward to seeing her continue to excel in this new role.”

+ Missing Piece Group has announced new promotions and staff hires: Erik Andersen has been promoted to senior director of publicity, Justin Schmidt has been promoted to director of publicity, and Bryan Ros has been added to the Nashville publicity team following his tenure with the Americana Music Association.

“One of Missing Piece’s greatest strengths is the continuity of our team; I’m extraordinarily grateful that as we enter our 12th year of business that many of our executives have been with the company since its earliest days. Both Erik and Justin are seasoned, exceptionally talented publicists, and along with our GM Joe Sivick and head of marketing John Hammond have been essential in making this company what it is today,” says CEO Michael Krumper. “At the same time, I’m thrilled for us to be adding a new publicist to our growing presence in Nashville, led by our Director of Publicity Michelle Steele. Bryan’s background working for the Americana Music Association makes him a natural addition to the company.”

+ Veteran radio promotion executive John Boulos has announced a new consulting firm, JBoulos Music LLC. The new venture will tap into Boulos’s 40+ years of experience in the music industry with the aim to develop and break new artists, as well as mentor young executives in the business, according to the announcement. JBoulos Music will encompass three different verticals inclusive of mentorship, artist development, and strategic promotion campaigns.

Most recently, Boulos was executive VP of promotion at Arista Records under Sony Music Entertainment. Prior to Arista Records, he spent 11 years at Roadrunner and Atlantic Records, preceded by posts at Capitol, Warner Bros., Epic, Virgin, Mercury, Island, RCA, Inner City and Vanguard. Over the course of his career, Boulos has worked with artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Charli XCX, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Jason Mraz, U2, Wiz Khalifa, The Rolling Stones, Bonjovi, U2, Lenny Kravitz and Madonna.

+ Warner Music Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Qanawat Music, a leading music distributor in the Middle East and North Africa. The deal, which is expected to be completed “soon,” will see Warner Music significantly expand its presence across the region, with Qanawat Music becoming the company’s key local distributor.

Qanawat Music was a division of Qanawat FZ LLC, a leading regional digital mobile solutions provider. The company was founded by Adnan Al-Obthani, who will remain CEO of Qanawat Music following the acquisition, while also continuing to work for Qanawat FZ LLC. Qanawat Music will operate as a standalone company under the Warner Music Group umbrella.

Al-Obthani says: “Warner Music has a long-term vision for developing the market here in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as a commitment to connect Arabic artists with a global fanbase. We’ve built this business up over 20 years and were determined that we would only partner with a company that we could confidently trust to look after our artists’ best interests.”

Alfonso Perez-Soto, WMG’s president of emerging markets, recorded music, adds: “With this new deal, we have a massive opportunity to export exciting talent from the Middle East and North Africa – there is an important and growing Arabic diaspora worldwide that we can tap into and which will help amplify the music. This acquisition will also see Warner Music expand its footprint in the region, gaining representation in Dubai, Cairo and Casablanca for the first time.”