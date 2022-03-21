Trevor Noah Says ‘Counsel Kanye, Not Cancel Kanye’ After Grammys Ban Rapper From Performing

Trevor Noah wrote on social media that Kanye West should be counseled and not canceled following the news that the rapper was being barred from performing at the 2022 Grammys. Noah is hosting the Grammys for the second consecutive year. “The Daily Show” host and West generated headlines last week after the rapper was banned from Instagram for 24 hours because of a slur he used against Noah, who previously denounced West’s behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,” Noah said on the March 15 episode of “The Daily Show,” before insinuating that West should seek professional therapy.

“It touches on something that is more sensitive and more serious than people would like to admit,” Noah said. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything…You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous, but what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships].”

Noah added, “What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

West reacted to Noah’s comments by directing a racial slur at him on Instagram, which led to West being banned on the social media platform for 24 hours after March 16. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the platform deleted content posted by West for violating the company’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

Following the 24-hour Instagram ban, a representative for West confirmed to Variety on March 19 that the rapper had been barred from performing at the Grammys due to his “concerning online behavior.” West is up for five Grammys at the 2022 ceremony, including album of the year and rap album.

“I said counsel Kanye, not cancel Kanye,” Noah posted on Twitter the day after reports surfaced about West’s Grammys performance ban. Sources told CNN that Noah had nothing to do with West’s Grammys ban.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.