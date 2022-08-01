Travis Scott Headed to Las Vegas for ‘Road to Utopia’ Residency

Travis Scott will return to the stage as a headliner next month. Today (Aug. 1), the rapper announced plans for a Las Vegas nightclub residency — a string of seven shows total — under the banner “Road to Utopia” that will take place at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World starting on Sept. 17.

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist,” said Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas. “His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

In a statement, Resorts World described “Road to Utopia” as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” and hinted at Scott previewing upcoming tracks. The Zouk Group venue also promises to make use of its high-tech venue features, including an LED lighting system dubbed the “Mothership” and a shifting ceiling, to elevate Scott’s performance.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Scott is still currently facing a slate of multimillion-dollar lawsuits over the tragedies that occurred in November 2021 during his headlining set at Astroworld. The artist has also slowly been making strides towards his comeback — performing at smaller scale events and quietly releasing new music.

Back in May, Scott was under the public’s watchful eye as he performed on television for the first time since Astroworld for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden arena. He showed up for a surprise performance at Zouk shortly after. The rapper was also due to headline the Day N Vegas, one of his first festival appearances, but the 2022 festival has now been canceled citing “logistics, timing and production issues.”

As of now, the “Road to Utopia” dates on sale to the public are on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. Additional performance dates and ticket information are to be announced soon.

Other artists to headline residencies at Resorts World include Katy Perry, whose “Play” runs through Oct. 22 and fellow “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan, who has select dates booked through December.