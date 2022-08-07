Travis Scott Performs First Solo Headline Show Nine Months After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott performed at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The evening marked the rapper’s first headlining show since last year’s tragedy at his music festival Astroworld, which saw a surge in the concert crowd leave 10 individuals dead and many other injured.

Scott ran through his usual setlist of popular hits but gave the English crowd a taste of some unreleased music starting with a performance of “God’s Country.” The glitchy song originally appeared on an early tracklist for Kanye West’s 2021 album, “Donda.”

In addition to “God’s Country,” Scott performed “Lost Forever,” an unreleased track that features Westside Gunn and James Blake. Scott briefly debuted the track at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards back in May.

The pair of songs are likely to appear on Scott’s forthcoming and long-delayed fourth studio album, “Utopia” — the follow-up to 2018’s “Astroworld” and the “Jackboys” compilation from the following year. So far, “Utopia” is rumored to include features from 21 Savage, Swae Lee and Bryson Tiller. It will also likely include the 2020 track “Franchise,” with Young Thug and M.I.A.

Fans and critics alike have begun to speculate whether or not the subject material for “Utopia” will in any way mention or honor the lives lost during Astroworld. Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the months following the tragedy, but he has slowly been making his way back into the public eye.

Recently, the rapper revealed he would be performing a “Road to Utopia” residency at Las Vegas’ Zouk nightclub, for a string of seven shows between Sept. 17 and Oct. 15. It also appears some of Scott’s previously scrapped sponsorships — including his “Cactus Jack” brand with Dior — have also been resumed.