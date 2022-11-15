Travis Scott, Future, Playboi Carti to Headline Rolling Loud California 2023 Festival

Travis Scott is scheduled to make his first festival appearance since the disastrous Astroworld festival, in which ten people died, at the Rolling Loud California festival in March. Future and Playboi Carti will also headline, with Lil Wayne appearing in an undefined slot, listed as a “special guest.”

The festival is scheduled to take place on March 3-5, 2023 at Hollywood Park, on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. The lineup also includes Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, Chainz, Kevin Gates, and Chief Keef, L.A. artists like Tyga, OhGeesy, Blueface, and G. Perico, female artists including Saweetie, Ice Spice, City Girls, and Kamaiyah, and rising stars like Central Cee, Nardo Wick, BabyTron, Destroy Lonely, BlueBucksClan, Real Boston Richey, Duke Deuce and others.

The full lineup appears below, but the presence of Scott on the bill is at the very least controversial. He has only played club shows since Astroworld — at which ten people were essentially trampled to death when the crowd surged during his set — and a scheduled appearance at the Day N Vegas festival slated for September did not occur when the entire festival was called off. The presence of Lil Wayne in a sort of floating spot on the all-important festival poster actually recalls the positioning of Swedish House Mafia on this year’s Coachella poster: They also appeared at the bottom but in a headliner-sized font, and it seems possible that, like SHM, Wayne could be slotted as a possible replacement headliner should one of the three listed ones fall through. Kanye West canceled his Coachella headlining appearance just before the festival began, and Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd ended up filling his slot together.

Rolling Loud California 2023 is the first-ever music festival at the 300-acre Hollywood Park, which will be hosted on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. VIP and General Admission tickets for Rolling Loud California go on sale on Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. PT.

Noting the festival’s location in South Central Los Angeles, the announcement states that : Rolling Loud California aims to celebrate the rich history of West Coast hip-hop–paying tribute to its icons and highlighting its current and up-and-coming stars–while rappers from all regions to shut it down at Hollywood Park.”