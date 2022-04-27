Travis Scott Announces First Festival Appearances Since Astroworld Tragedy — in South America

Travis Scott has announced his first festival appearances since the Astroworld tragedy, appearing at three installments of the Primavera Festival in South America this fall. The long-running festival, which launched in Spain but has since expanded to Southern California and South America, is being held in Sao Paulo, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Santiago, Chile and also features Bjork, Lorde and Arctic Monkeys (see the full lineup below).

Sources tell Variety that he will be performing at “major” summer festivals in the summer, presumably in the U.S., but these are the first announced appearances. Contacted by Variety, a rep for Scott declined comment.

In Chile, Scott is appearing the same night as Bjork, whom he singled out as a major recent influence during an interview with Variety early last year.

Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the months since 10 people died when the crowd surged during his headlining set at his Astroworld festival in November. Although he was originally scheduled to headline the Coachella festival this year, his appearance was canceled in the wake of the tragedy, along with multiple other festival slots. More recently, sources said that he would be appearing during Kanye West’s since-canceled headlining appearance at Coachella; although he was one of the rumored candidates to replace West on the bill following the cancelation just two weeks before the event, the prospect of Scott headlining North America’s biggest music festival just months after the Astroworld tragedy was always unlikely. The slot ended up being taken by a tag-team performance by Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.

Scott offered to pay the funeral costs for the victims and has spoken emotionally on the tragedy, which led to the cancelation of several high-profile concert appearances and a collaboration with the fashion brand Dior. Last month he announced $5 million in community-focused initiatives through his newly launched Project Heal, a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts.

Billboards for Scott’s long-delayed “Utopia” album appeared on the highway to Coachella the week before the festival, signaling its release in the coming weeks. The album, Scott’s fourth, follows 2018’s “Astroworld” album and the “Jackboys” compilation from the following year. He’s released several tracks in the intervening time, including two just before the ill-fated festival, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan.”

