Travis Scott to Headline Day N Vegas Festival — First Major U.S. Concert Appearance Since Astroworld

Travis Scott will headline the Day N Vegas festival slated for the weekend of September 2-4, sources confirm to Variety. The performance will be his first U.S. festival appearance since the disastrous Astroworld festival back in November, when 10 people were killed when the crowd surged during his set. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Scott had previously announced that he will be performing at festivals in South America in the fall.

Also on the bill for the festival are headliners SZA and J. Cole, as well as Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, Pusha T, Joji, Aminé, City Girls, T-Pain, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, Tems, Syd, Sabrina Claudio, and others. The full lineup appears below.

Produced by Goldenvoice this year’s festival will return to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds this Labor Day weekend, Friday, September 2nd through Sunday, September 4th.

Scott has kept a relatively low profile in the months since 10 people died when the crowd surged during his headlining set at his Astroworld festival in November. Although he was originally scheduled to headline the Coachella festival this year, his appearance was canceled in the wake of the tragedy, along with multiple other festival slots. More recently, sources said that he would be appearing during Kanye West’s since-canceled headlining appearance at Coachella; although he was one of the rumored candidates to replace West on the bill following the cancelation just two weeks before the event, the prospect of Scott headlining North America’s biggest music festival just months after the Astroworld tragedy was always unlikely. The slot ended up being taken by a tag-team performance by Swedish House Mafia and the Weeknd.

Scott offered to pay the funeral costs for the victims and has spoken emotionally on the tragedy, which led to the cancelation of several high-profile concert appearances and a collaboration with the fashion brand Dior. Last month he announced $5 million in community-focused initiatives through his newly launched Project Heal, a long-term series of philanthropy and investment efforts.

Billboards for Scott’s long-delayed “Utopia” album appeared on the highway to Coachella the week before the festival, signaling its release in the coming weeks. The album, Scott’s fourth, follows 2018’s “Astroworld” album and the “Jackboys” compilation from the following year. He’s released several tracks in the intervening time, including two just before the ill-fated festival, “Mafia” and “Escape Plan.”