Travis Barker ‘Currently Much Better’ After Undergoing ‘Intensive Treatment’ for Pancreatitis

After being hospitalized Tuesday in a medical emergency, Travis Barker has shared that he is “currently much better.”

The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian shared a message regarding his health to fans through his official Instagram, explaining that he had a pancreatic drainage tube damaged during a routine endoscopy. He expressed his gratitude that he has begun to make a recovery.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote. “I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp [a tissue growth] removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Pancreatitis refers to inflammation of the pancreas, which causes symptoms like nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting.

“I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better,” Barker’s messaged concludes.

Kardashian also shared a statement about Barker’s health through her own Instagram story.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” Kardashian wrote. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of us your prayers for him and and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

After beginning his career in the music industry in the 1990s, Barker has reached a renewed level of visibility in the public eye in recent months. The drummer’s relationship with Kardashian was closely documented in episodes of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” last year. The pair officially married in Portofino, Italy in May.