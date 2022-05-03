Tove Lo Returns With ‘No One Dies From Love,’ the First Release on Her Pretty Swede Label

Swedish pop innovator Tove Lo returns with a new song and video called “No One Dies From Love,” released on her own, newly launched Pretty Swede label through mtheory. The song was co-written with longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg.

“When you’re with someone for a long time and it ends all of all sudden, it’s like a part of you has died,” Lo says of the song. “This person is now a stranger to you. All of the memories are tainted. For the first part of the breakup, you believe you’re not supposed to feel good about anything you had together. What I believe I do best is ‘heartbreak you can dance to.’ The song is that.”

The video was filmed in Mexico City and was directed by the Brazilian duo Alaska, whom Tove previously collaborated with on the video for “Are U Gonna Tell Her?”

Of her new label, Lo says, “It’s amazing — I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with mtheory. This will be the first release under my label. I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

The song follows Lo’s recent guest appearance with Flume at the Coachella festival and arrives ahead of a string of North American headlining tour dates, including festival appearances at Governors Ball Festival in New York and Bonnaroo in Tennessee, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Float Fest in Texas and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.

Since her platinum-selling 2014 debut “Queen of the Clouds,” Lo has released three more albums, with most recent being 2019’s “Sunshine Kitty.” Over the years she has collaborated with Nick Jonas, Alesso, Coldplay, Martin Garrix, Charli XCX, Sean Paul, Alok, and Major Lazer, and has co-written hits for Lorde, Zara Larsson and Ellie Goulding.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

05/18 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA*

05/19 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA*

06/09 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY>~

06/11 – Governors Ball Music Festival – New York, NY^^

06/13 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA+

06/14 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD+

06/15 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC+

06/17 – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival – Manchester, TN^^

07/28 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL^^

07/24 – Float Fest – Gonzalez Colonia, TX^^

07/30 – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival – Montreal, CA^^

*Phoebe Ryan supporting

+Noga Erez supporting

~BUZZ supporting

> Gov Ball After Dark Show

^^Festival Performance