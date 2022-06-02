Toro y Moi Unveils Short Film Starring Eric Andre, ‘Goes by So Fast’

Toro y Moi, a.k.a Chaz Bear, has officially released “Goes By So Fast: A Mahal Film,” a short film starring Eric André and Chaz that, according to the announcement, “brings the world of Toro y Moi’s seventh studio album, ‘Mahal,’ to life.” The film was in partnership with Dropbox and directed by long-time Toro y Moi collaborator Harry Israelson, written by Sidney Schleiff and Israelson and produced by Ways & Means.

Watch the film below.

Israelson says, “Having worked with Chaz for over a decade, there’s been this natural evolution of our storytelling; with ‘Mahal,’ from day one we discussed a companion film. To me, the idea was to create a world around the record, so listeners could stick their head inside the album cover itself and have a look around. Our challenge was to make a film that felt evocative of the album’s themes and lyrics and together I think we made something truly weird and unique.”

Chaz adds, “Given the more serious themes of the record, Harry and I both felt it fitting to come up with something humorous and fun. I wanted to make something that humanized the music and hopefully myself in ways. Knowing that I’m not much of an actor and somewhat reserved, we felt it was best to find a supporting actor who would bring some context to the ‘man behind the curtain.’ We felt Eric Andre’s character, Panther, was the perfect high-sporadic energy to match my persona, giving context to my introverted tendencies. I loved the entire process and I think fans will be able to see the fun we had making it.”

“Mahal” follows the South Carolina-reared, Bay Area-based Toro’s 2019 album “Outer Peace,” along with his Grammy-nominated 2020 collaboration with Flume, “The Difference,” which was also featured in a global campaign for Apple’s Airpods. He has released nine albums since 2008 and collaborated with Tyler, the Creator, Travis Scott, Haim and Caroline Polachek. As a graphic designer, he has worked with brands including like Nike, Dublab and Vans.