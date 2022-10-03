Tony Danza ‘Standards & Stories’ Concert Heads to Hollywood for Catalina Jazz Club Run

Tony Danza will be crooning the classics with his live show, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” at the Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles next month. The run, set for Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, marks the first of many upcoming performances to celebrate the venue’s 36th anniversary.

The show is described as “combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances.” Danza and his four-piece band perform his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Danza’s career spans decades, with starring roles on “Taxi” and “Who’s the Boss?” He has also had major roles in such hit films such as “Angels in the Outfield,” “She’s Out of Control,” “Hollywood Knights” and “Don Jon.”

Well-established as a song and dance man, Danza has also starred on Broadway in “The Producers” and “A View from the Bridge.” He received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy “Honeymoon in Vegas.” As an Emmy-Award nominee, he’s been recognized for his guest spot on “The Practice” and was also a featured guest on the ABC show, “Blue Bloods.”

Danza is set to reprise his role as Tony Micelli alongside Alyssa Milano for a “Who’s the Boss” sequel. He recently wrapped a co-starring role in the upcoming 20th Century Fox feature film “Darby Harper Wants You to Know”.

Said owner and official Hollywood Jazz hostess Catalina Popescu: “I couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate than Tony to bring extraordinary talent, class and excitement for our anniversary year. My team at Catalina Jazz Club is very excited! We have ‘together’ survived the struggle of the pandemic and look forward to a bright future of music, laughter, and all that’s jazz!”

Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W Sunset Blvd.