Tom Parker, the Wanted Singer, Dies at 33

Tom Parker, a singer for the British-Irish band the Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor. He was 33.

Parker’s wife Kelsey Hardwick shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Parker announced in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with a grade four glioblastoma tumor.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this,” he wrote. In an interview with OK Magazine, Parker said he had two seizures during the summer of 2020 and was hospitalized.

Born and raised in Bolton, U.K., Parker picked up the guitar at age 16. Before his short-lived time at Manchester Metropolitan University as a geography student, he went on to audition for “The X Factor,” in which he was eliminated during the first round. Parker was a former member of a Take That tribute band, Take That II, and toured Northern England, prior to creating The Wanted.

Parker co-founded The Wanted in 2009 with members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes. The group rose to stardom with their 2010 debut single “All Time Low.” After signing with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s manager Scooter Braun, the group swept the U.K. charts with “Glad You Came” from their second album “Battleground.” Other hits from the band include “Heart Vacancy,” “Lose My Mind” and “Chasing the Sun.” The band went on indefinite hiatus in 2014 to pursue solo projects.

The singer released several solo tracks, and he was also an avid DJ and collaborated with Richard Rawson on a track titled “Fireflies.” In 2015, he also appeared on “Celebrity MasterChef” in the U.K., in which he was eliminated in the semi-finals. He replaced Tina Hobley on Channel 4’s “The Jump,” finishing third in the winter sports competition series.