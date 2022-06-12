Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage for his fans as soon as he can. He added, “I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

According to Keith’s official website, the country singer had been scheduled to perform two concerts in the following weeks, including a set at the Ohio State Fair on July 28. The fair organizers have confirmed that Keith’s set has been cancelled, with refunds becoming available to those who had purchased tickets. Keith was also set to perform at a few other concerts through the summer, scheduled from mid-July to late August.

In 2006, Keith started his Toby Keith Foundation to aid children diagnosed with cancer throughout the state of Oklahoma. The foundation expanded in 2014, with the opening of “OK Kids Korral,” which lends no-cost housing to pediatric cancer patients and their families while receiving treatment at The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, near Keith’s hometown.