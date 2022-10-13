Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment in Honor of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’ 40th Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Another rock star gets the Barbie treatment with a new Tina Turner doll from Mattel, announced today.

The Tina Turner Barbie Doll, part of the toy company’s Music Series, features the Grammy-winning and chart-topping singer in the outfit she wore in the iconic music video for “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” pegged to the song’s 40th anniversary. She wears a black mini dress, a denim jacket, sheer black tights and black heels. The most notable part of the doll is Mini Tina’s signature volumized and textured hair, a style she often rocked throughout the ’80s as she rebranded herself as a solo act.

“We used a lot of screen grabs to see the hair at all angles,” designer Bill Greening said in a statement. “Lots of teasing and hairspray was involved!”

The track, which became the singer’s first and only No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart when it was released in 1984, was also the title of the 1993 biopic about Turner starring Angela Bassett. She took home three awards for the song at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

“Barbie is proud to honor the unmatched career of the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’ with a @TinaTurner Barbie doll,” Mattel wrote on Instagram. “Collectors and music fans alike can celebrate the music icon with the new Signature #Barbie doll.”

Mini Tina joins other doll-sized artists in the Music Series, such as David Bowie and Gloria Estefan.

