The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for.

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now,” he said to the crowd of roaring fans. “I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

“You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you thank you so much,” he said before exiting the stage.

Not long after, the house lights came on and audience members wandered amongst themselves wondering if they should begin to make their way to the exit or hope for a return to the stage.

The show, which was due to start at 9 p.m., was being filmed — in part for a scene from the upcoming HBO Max show “The Idol,” which stars Abel Tesfaye, otherwise known as the Weeknd, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, who took the stage to deliver key lines from the show just after 9 p.m.

At around 9:17 p.m., the Weeknd made his entrance but only managed to get through four songs before he had to cut the set short. At the very start of the Weeknd’s set, his voice cracked audibly when he welcomed the nearly 70,000 in attendance.

Later, the singer posted a statement to his Instagram story, writing: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”