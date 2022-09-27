The Weeknd Reschedules Halted L.A. Show for Thanksgiving Weekend, Adds a Bonus Tour Finale

There’s no Weeknd like Thanksgiving Weeknd. The pop superstar has announced the rescheduled date for the L.A. show he recently had to call off mid-show, and he’s added a second show on top of that one, to end his tour with a two-night stand at SoFi Stadium.

The rescheduled date for the concert that ground to an unexpected halt on Sept. 3 in Los Angeles has now been set for Nov. 26, the Saturday immediately following Thanksgiving. The newly added show will take place the following night, Sunday, Nov. 27.

Tickets go on sale for the Nov. 27 show this coming Monday at 10 a.m. PT here.

As the Nov. 26 show takes the place of the scotched September appearance, no fresh tickets are being put on sale for that, at least as of now. Ticketholders for the Sept. 3 show are being told their tickets will be transferred automatically for the replacement date. Anyone who held on to their tickets but can’t make it — which could be a sizable faction, given the number of people who travel to visit family during Thanksgiving weekend — can request a refund up through Oct. 27.

Altogether, the Weeknd will have played a total of three concerts at SoFi Stadium, including the just-added one. He successfully pulled off the first of two planned L.A. shows there on Sept. 2. It was the second night, Sept. 3, that gave him trouble, as he brought the show to a close about 24 minutes in, just four songs into what is normally a 29-song set. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd before exiting. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys. But I wanted to come out and personally apologize.”

These two dates, which will both feature Kaytranada and Mike Dean as opening acts, will serve as the grand finale for the Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. The last dates on the tour, prior to this announcement, were Sept. 22-23 in Toronto — also representing a rescheduling, after citywide technical snafus caused his hometown opening earlier in the summer to be put off.

According to the artist’s reps, the Weeknd’s stadium tour has grossed $125 million over 20 sold-out dates.