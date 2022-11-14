The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer After He Was Accused of Groping Singer From the Marías

Alternative rock band the Neighbourhood has parted ways with drummer Brandon Fried after María Zardoya, singer of the band the Marías, accused him of groping her.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body,” Zardoya wrote on the Marías’ Instagram, adding, “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

A few hours later, the band responded on its social media accounts, “We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of the Neighbourhood.”

Soon after, Fried issued an apology on his personal Instagram account, citing his “problems with alcohol and substance abuse.”

“I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence,” Fried wrote. “It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to the Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

The Neighbourhood, who became famous for their resurgent 2013 hit “Sweater Weather,” announced a hiatus earlier this year, canceling a European tour as lead singer Jesse Rutherford posted snippets of what seemed to be new solo music on his TikTok account.

The Marías are an indie pop band from Los Angeles known for their songs in both English and Spanish, fusing elements of soul, jazz and psychedelic rock. In 2017, the band put out an EP titled “Superclean, Vol. 1” and released a second volume the following year. The band released its debut album “Cinema” in 2021.

Representatives for both the Neighbourhood and the Marías did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.