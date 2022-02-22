Alternative Rock Band the Neighbourhood Is Going on Hiatus (EXCLUSIVE)

Alternative rock band The Neighbourhood are taking a hiatus, multiple sources confirm to Variety.

The group, best known for the 2013 hit “Sweater Weather,” released its fourth album, “Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones,” in September 2020. They played two shows in October 2021 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., and released a new line of merch in November. The group has not been active on its Instagram account since then.

The Neighbourhood’s hiatus comes as lead singer Jesse Rutherford posted several snippets of what seems to be new solo music on his TikTok account beginning Feb. 14. The band had previously announced a tour in Europe beginning in September, but a source close to the situation tells Variety those dates will ultimately be canceled.

Consisting of Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Alexander Fried, the Neighbourhood formed in 2011 and saw fairly quick success with the release of “Sweater Weather” and first EP “I’m Sorry.” In 2013, they signed to Columbia Records and performed at Coachella ahead of the release of their debut album, “I Love You.” It debuted at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 200, with “Sweater Weather” reaching No. 1 on the alternative songs chart.

In October 2015, the band released its second album, “Wiped Out!,” which reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group’s third, self-titled album “The Neighbourhood” came out in March 2018, and was followed by “Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones” in 2020.

The band has recently achieved viral success on TikTok, with songs “Sweater Weather” and “Daddy Issues” becoming the soundtrack to several trends on the video sharing app. This has translated to a chart resurgence as well, with “Sweater Weather” reaching an all-time peak of No. 30 on Spotify’s global chart this year, nearly 10 years after its release, according to Chart Data.

Check out the video for “Sweater Weather” below.