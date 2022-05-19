Wynonna Judd to Continue The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ as a Star-Filled Tribute to Her Late Mother Naomi

Country singer Wynonna Judd has announced that she will carry on with The Judd’s “The Final Tour,” despite the death of her mother and musical partner Naomi in April. The dates will now include tributes to her mother and their musical legacy, with appearances by artists such as Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood. McBride is also going to play her own hits as the tour’s opener.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most. I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna said in a statement.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s longtime husband, also released a statement saying, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do.”

Naomi received an all-star tribute in Nashville on Sunday night that featured Wynonna, Carlile, McBryde, Little Big Town, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, Jamey Johnson and a pairing of Emmylou Harris and Allison Russell. “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts hosted the memorial, which was broadcast on CMT and also included Martina McBride reading a Maya Angelou passage and filmed testimonials from Bono, Oprah Winfrey, Reba McEntire, Salma Hayek, Reece Witherspoon and Morgan Freeman.

In addition to previously-announced dates, a hometown tour closer in Lexington, KY has been added. Information for the stops is listed below, and tickets are available here:

Friday, September 30 — Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 — Toledo, OH at the Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 — Sioux Falls, SD at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Saturday, October 8 — Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center

Friday, October 14 — Duluth, GA at the Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 — Huntsville, AL at the Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Friday, October 21 — Durant, OK at the Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 — Ft. Worth, TX at the Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 — Biloxi, MS at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, October 28 — Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 29 — Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena