The 1975 Shares First Single and Music Video From Upcoming Album, ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’

The 1975 has officially kicked off its next era with the release of a new music video and song titled “Part Of The Band.” The song is the first single from the band’s upcoming fifth album, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” (due Oct. 14 via Dirty Hit).

Led by a crisp string arrangement, and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, “Part Of The Band” opens with frontman Matty Healy reminiscing on former love affairs. “And I fell in love with a boy, it was kinda lame,” he croons, in his signature sing-songy mumble. “I was Rimbaud and he was Paul Verlaine in my, my, my imagination / So many cringes and heroin binges, I was coming off the hinges.”

Directed by Samuel Bradley, the song’s black and white music video features the band in a field accompanied by an orchestra of string players.

Along with the premiere of the track and video, the band shared the album’s full track list which includes 11 songs. It remains unclear whether any of the songs will include guest features. See the full track list below.

“Being Funny In A Foreign Language” will be the 1975’s first release in the two years since 2020’s “Notes On A Conditional Form,” which was supposed to come paired with a tour but was canceled due to the pandemic’s ongoing restrictions. However, the band is set to perform for the first time since lockdown as headliners of Japan’s biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, taking place in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21.

“Being Funny In A Foreign Language”

1. The 1975

2. Happiness

3. Looking for Somebody (To Love)

4. Part of the Band

5. Oh Caroline

6. I’m in Love With You

7. All I Need to Hear

8. Wintering

9. Human Too

10. About You

11. When We Are Together