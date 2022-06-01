The 1975 Confirm New Album, Tease July 7 as ‘Significant Date’

A new = 1975 album is on the way. The band confirmed their fifth studio effort will be released soon via Instagram just as cryptic posters featuring frontman Matty Healy began popping up across London with the date July 7 emblazoned up top.

“Your new album. Your new era. Your old friends. The 1975,” reads the caption of the announcement post.

This will be the 1975’s first release in two years since “Notes On A Conditional Form,” which was supposed to come paired with a tour but was canceled due to the pandemic’s ongoing restrictions. The band said they wanted to wait “until we can be sure that we will be able to play shows in a way that is safe for our fans and crew.”

In that same declaration, the 1975 claimed that they were “currently making a new album,” which we can now safely assume is the same project we may be hearing in a little over a month.

“The 1975 have released two new photos, taken by collaborator Samuel Bradley, and have marked July 7th as a significant date for the band in advance of their fifth studio album,” read the band’s announcement press release.

Fans can sign up on the band’s official website to receive updates on the forthcoming album. The 1975 will also be performing for the first time since the pandemic as headliners of Japan’s biggest rock festival Summer Sonic 2022, taking place in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka on August 20 and 21.

Since 2020’s “Notes On A Conditional Form,” the 1975 have collaborated with No Rome and Charli XCX for their catchy single “Spinning,” and Healy and drummer George Daniel have produced beabadoobee’s “Our Extended Play EP.”