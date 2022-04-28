Tegan and Sara Sign With Mom+Pop Music

Long-running Canadian twin-sister duo Tegan and Sara have signed with Mom + Pop Music and launched the partnership with a new single, “Fucking Up What Matters.” The move represents a return to their roots, in a sense: Mom + Pop was co-founded by Michael Goldstone, the veteran A&R who signed the sisters to Sire Records early in their career (and also signed Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine to Epic Records). The label’s roster also includes Courtney Barnett, Lucius, Sleater-Kinney, Porter Robinson, Ashe, Madeon and more.

“Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006, we had just made ‘The Con’ and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit,” the pair said in a statement. “But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him, but joked that one day we’d work together for real. So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label’s incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album.”

Goldstone tells Variety, “Since signing them to Sire, I have watched Tegan & Sara grow and thrive as artists, and as people become more important and relevant than ever. I have always been proud to call them my friends and I hoped there would come a time when we could work together again in a creative capacity. When I started Mom+Pop, I took inspiration from them as they encouraged us to build a label that strived for equitability, diversity, and flexibility in all aspects of the business. It is a surreal moment to welcome these career artists to Mom+Pop and to partner with them in continuing their musical arc as well as supporting them in all of the amazing advocacy work they do.”

“Fucking Up What Matters” was co-produced with John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Future Islands) and will be found on the duo’s forthcoming tenth album. It’s accompanied by a Tony Wolski-directed video (featuring “High School” stars Railey and Seazynn Gilliland) that drops later today.

The song follows the recent Amazon Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) announcement that the streaming service has begun production on “High School,” a new series co-created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara Quin and Clea DuVall. The series is based on the twins’ memoir of the same name.

Produced by Plan B Entertainment and Amazon Studios, “High School” stars TikTok creators and TV newcomers Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, portraying the high school versions of Tegan and Sara. Special guest stars Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer will also join the cast, playing the twins’ parents. The series is currently in production in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.