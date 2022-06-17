12-Year-Old Drumming Phenom Nandi Bushell to Join Foo Fighters for Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at Wembley

Nandi Bushell, the teen drummer (she turned 12 in April) who became an internet phenomenon during the pandemic, will join the Foo Fighters in honoring the late Taylor Hawkins at a Wembley Stadium tribute concert in late September.

The Foo Fighters — comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffe — announced performers for the London concert earlier this week. They will include a mix of Hawkins’ friends and influences: Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, veteran jazz/rock drummer Omar Hakim, Queen touring member Rufus Taylor and Hawkins’ cover band Chevy Metal will play at both shows.

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and Supergrass are on the bill for London only, with comedian Dave Chappelle billed as a special guest.

The Los Angeles show will feature Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Alanis Morissette, Kiss’ Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Struts singer Luke Spiller, Queens of the Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk.

Bushell first came to the attention of Foos’ frontman Dave Grohl when she posted a beat-perfect rendition of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”. She then emerged victorious from a drum battle with Grohl, which has amassed 4 million views on YouTube.

In August 2021, Bushell joined the Foo Fighters on stage at the Forum in Los Angeles by shredding “Everlong,” while Hawkins put his feet up and enjoyed the show.

Writing of the forthcoming Wembley gig, Bushell posted on social media, “It will be the greatest privilege of my life to join Mr Grohl on stage with Pat, Chris, Nate and Rami at @wembleystadium in tribute to my hero and friend. The legendary Taylor Hawkins. We are going to make this show the greatest night in ROCK HISTORY in your honour Mr Hawkins! Thank you @foofighters and @davestruestories for inviting me.”