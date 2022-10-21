Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights’ Vinyl: Where to Buy Them Before They Sell Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The clock has struck midnight and the vinyl has been pressed.

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” at midnight on Friday. The highly anticipated release comes two months after the pop star first announced the 13-track album, calling it “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

Swift has long embraced physical music formats like CDs and vinyl LPs for her album releases, and this time around is no different. The vinyl records are already selling fast on retail sites such as Target, Amazon and Urban Outfitters. In the past, these additional sales have proven an important factor in the sales and chart prospects for her new music.

For “Midnights,” Swift has released four standard versions of the album on vinyl, each with its own disc color and album art, alongside four variant CD versions. Options include Moonstone Blue, Jade Green, Blood Moon and Mahogany. Target has its own exclusive LP version on lavender vinyl, boasting a CD with three exclusive tracks.

The most genius part of this vinyl release is that the back covers of each display numbers that when placed together form the hours of a clock. Ahead of the release, Swift posted an Instagram video of herself holding them up. “It could help you tell the time,” she said with a coy smirk.

Shop “Midnights” on vinyl below:

‘Midnights’ Moonstone Blue Edition (Vinyl)

Courtesy of Amazon

Midnights Moonstone Blue Edition (Vinyl) $29.99 $24.97 Buy It

‘Midnights’ Lavendar Edition (Vinyl)

Courtesy of Target

Midnights: Jade Green Edition (Vinyl) $29.99 Buy It