Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Holds at No. 1 For Fourth Week; David Guetta/Bebe Rexha Track Enters Top 10

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” keeps its grip atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week, marking its fourth consecutive run at the summit since its Oct. 21 release.

“Anti-Hero,” the first music video from “Midnights” to be released and the first song to be promoted to radio, collects 58.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the Nov. 11-17 tracking week, for an increase of 14% over the last week.

In 2014, Swift’s pop hit “Shake It Off” also held atop the chart for four consecutive weeks, matching “Anti-Hero” for the singer’s second longest reign over the chart since the seven-week takeover of “Blank Space” in 2014-15.

It’s been three weeks since Swift became the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Hot 100 in a single week. (The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.)

As previously reported, “Midnights” also tops the Billboard 200 albums chart again this week, claiming a third nonconsecutive week at the peak and taking the spot back from Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”

All download sales are usually relatively negligible in the streaming-based marketplace, but Swift’s individual sales of “Anti-Hero” saw a significant percentage decline this week, with a modest 29,000 tracks sold — due to the impact of coming back to earth after the previous week had seven new limited-time remixes being released, impacting sales at the time by an increase of 1,793% (327,000 sold).

Meanwhile, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” enters the top 10 of the singles chart at No. 7, tallying 52.9 million in airplay audience impressions. The dance-focused song, which interpolates Eiffel 65’s 2000 hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” had been bootlegged, exchanged and remixed for the past several years; eventually, in 2022, the banger found its way to TikTok.

“I was just scrolling on TikTok and I heard a girl singing on a remix of ‘Blue,’” Rexha told Variety in an interview in October. “I was like, ‘Damn, David and I had an idea to do that back in the day.’” She sent it to her social media manager who promptly informed her that she was, in fact, listening to her own song. “I go to YouTube and it has 30 million views. I was told it pops up on YouTube every year, goes viral and then gets pulled down.”

Guetta earns his seventh top 10 single and first since 2015’s “Hey Mama,” which also featured Rexha, as well as Nicki Minaj and Afrojack. Rexha logs her fourth top 10 hit, following “Hey Mama”; “Me, Myself & I,” with G-Eazy (No. 7, 2016); and “Meant To Be,” with Florida Georgia Line (No. 2, 2018).

Drake and 21 Savage hold the No. 2, 6, 9 and 10 spots on the chart with tracks from their joint “Her Loss” LP. “Rich Flex” holds its previous No. 2 spot, followed by “Major Distribution” (3-6), “Spin Bout U” (5-9) and “On BS” (4-10).

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” returns to No. 3 after being knocked to No. 10 by Drake and 21’s hold over the singles chart last week. The song has since been nominated for a Grammy (best pop duo/group performance) at the 2023 awards.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” rebounds 13-4 on the Hot 100 and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” moves up 17-5. Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, climbs to the No. 8 slot, assisted by the film’s blockbuster $181 million debut in North America.