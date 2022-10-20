Taylor Swift Reveals First Look at ‘Midnights’ Music Videos Featuring Haim, Laura Dern and More

Taylor Swift gave fans an early glimpse at the music videos for her 10th album, “Midnights,” in a teaser trailer during “Thursday Night Football.”

“I just wanted to first of all say thank you so much to Amazon for giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser trailer of the secret projects that I’ve been working on for a really long time,” Swift said in a message at the start of the teaser. “Those projects are the ‘Midnights’ music movies, the music videos that I’ve made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record. And I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them. And this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film. So we really wanted to challenge ourselves to do different things this time around and stretch and I’m really proud of what we made and I really hope you like them. We worked with some amazing actors, which you’ll find out more about at the end of the teaser trailer.”

Said actors include Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of the band Haim; album producer Jack Antonoff; model Laith Ashley; comedian Mike Birbiglia; Oscar winner Laura Dern; comedian John Early; “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” actor Mary Elizabeth Ellis; makeup mogul Pat McGrath and burlesque icon Dita Von Teese. However, the teaser itself mainly featured Swift, sporting a plethora of colorful looks ranging from a ’20s-inspired flapper dress to a sparkling cape to a Marie Antoinette-esque outfit.

In a tweet after the teaser dropped, Swift revealed that the first music video will be for “Anti-Hero” and premieres Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. ET. “Anti-Hero” is the third track on the album, and was written by Swift and Antonoff.

Earlier on Thursday, in a video posted to Twitter at 9:13 a.m. ET (coincidence?), Swift said, “Hey guys, it’s Taylor. If you tune into the ‘Thursday Night Football’ game on Amazon Prime, I’m going to be showing a first look at the secret projects that I’ve been working on very hard for a very long time, getting ready for the ‘Midnights’ album.”

Over the past month Swift has been teasing the song titles of “Midnights,” which she’s billed as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Earlier on Thursday, sleuthing fans discovered that Swift had even teased a lyric from the album five months ago, delivering a speech at NYU. In her remarks, Swift said, “We will breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out,” before joking, “And I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works.”

Now, Spotify billboards promoting “Midnights” that were spotted around the world in cities such as Nashville, Tenn., and São Paulo, Brazil, read: “Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out.”

When revealing all the song titles earlier this month, Swift announced that Lana Del Rey will feature on Track 4, titled “Snow on the Beach.” Swift wrote on Instagram of the cameo: “QUITE the twist of an ending.”

Despite teasing the album for nearly two months, Swift did not release a single for the album. “Midnights” drops Oct. 21.