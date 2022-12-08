Taylor Swift Wins Top Platinum Album of 2022, Future Earns Top Single in RIAA Year-End List (EXCLUSIVE)

The Recording Industry Association of America today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in its Gold & Platinum program.
Taylor Swift earns the top album with her double-platinum “Midnights” (via Republic Records), while Future locks the top single with his triple-platinum “Wait for U” (on Epic Records/Freebandz). See the full lists below.
“Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists’ creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!” says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.
The Gold & Platinum program began in 1958 to recognize artists whose songs and albums have earned significant U.S. consumption milestones.
RIAA 2022 Year-End’s Best
Multi-Platinum Album (1)
Taylor Swift, Midnights (2X multi-Platinum Album), Republic Records
Platinum Album (4)
Beyonce, RENAISSANCE (Platinum Album), Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU (Platinum Album), Epic Records
Harry Styles, Harry’s House (Platinum Album), Columbia Records
Lil Durk, 7220 (Platinum Album), Alamo Records
Gold Albums (8)
Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND (Gold Album), Lost Kids
Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You (Gold Album), Atlantic Records
Kodak Black, Back For Everything (Gold Album), Atlantic Records
Lil Baby, It’s Only Me (Gold Album), Atlantic Records
Rod Wave, Beautiful Mind (Gold Album), Alamo Records
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff The Album (Gold Album), Monument Records
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Colors (Gold Album), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, The Last Slimeto (Gold Album), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records
Multi-Platinum Singles (3)
Future, WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) (3X multi-Platinum Single), Epic Records
Harry Styles, As It Was (2X multi-Platinum Single), Columbia Records
Jack Harlow, First Class (2X multi-Platinum Single), Atlantic Records
Platinum Singles (21)
Bailey Zimmerman, Fall In Love (Platinum Single), Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records
Bailey Zimmerman, Rock and A Hard Place (Platinum Single), Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records
Beyoncé, BREAK MY SOUL (Platinum Single), Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Charlie Puth, Light Switch (Platinum Single), Atlantic Records
Cole Swindell, She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Platinum Single), Warner Music Nashville
Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) (Platinum Single), RCA Records
Dove Cameron, Boyfriend (Platinum Single), Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
Em Beihold, Numb Little Bug (Platinum Single), Moon Projects/Republic Records
Future, PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ (Platinum Single), Epic Records
Gunna & Future, pushin P (feat. Young Thug) (Platinum Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
Jack Harlow, Nail Tech (Platinum Single), Atlantic Records
Joji, Glimpse of Us (Platinum Single), 88rising Music/Warner Records
Lil Baby, In A Minute (Platinum Single), Quality Control Music/Motown Records
Lil Baby, Right On (Platinum Single), Quality Control Music/Motown Records
Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl (Platinum Single), Young Money/Republic Records
OneRepublic, I Ain’t Worried (Platinum Single), Mosley Music/Interscope Records
Quavo & Takeoff, HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew) (Platinum Single), Quality Control Music/Motown Records
Russ, HANDSOMER (Platinum Single), DIEMON
Sam Smith, Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (Platinum Single), Capitol Records
Tate McRae, she’s all i wanna be (Platinum Single), RCA Records
Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange (Platinum Single), Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records
Gold Singles (44)
Armani White, BILLIE EILISH. (Gold Single), Def Jam Recordings
Burna Boy, Last Last (Gold Single), Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
Charlie Puth, Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) (Gold Single), Atlantic Records
Corey Kent, Wild as Her (Gold Single), RCA Records Nashville/Combustion Music
d4vd, Romantic Homicide (Gold Single), Darkroom/Interscope Records
Dax, Dear Alcohol (Gold Single), Records Label, LLC/Columbia
DJ Khaled, STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby) (Gold Single), Epic Records/We The Best
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, City of Gods (Gold Single), Columbia Records
GloRilla, Tomorrow 2 (with Cardi B) (Gold Single), CMG/Interscope Records
Gucci Mane, Rumors (feat. Lil Durk) (Gold Single), 1017 Global Music/Atlantic Records
Gunna, 25k jacket (feat. Lil Baby) (Gold Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
Gunna, Banking On Me (Gold Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
Gunna, P power (feat. Drake) (Gold Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment
Harry Styles, Late Night Talking (Gold Single), Columbia Records
Harry Styles, Music for a Sushi Restaurant (Gold Single), Columbia Records
Jack Harlow, Churchill Downs (feat. Drake) (Gold Single), Atlantic Records
Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa (Gold Single), Atlantic Records
Jax, Victoria’s Secret (Gold Single), Atlantic Records
JID, Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate) (Gold Single), Dreamville/Interscope Records
King Von & 21 Savage, Don’t Play That (Gold Single), Only The Family Entertainment/King Von/EMPIRE
Lauren Spencer Smith, Fingers Crossed (Gold Single), Island Records/Republic Records
Leah Kate, 10 Things I Hate About You (Gold Single), 10K Projects
Lil Durk, AHHH HA (Gold Single), Alamo Records
Lil Durk, What Happened To Virgil (feat. Gunna) (Gold Single), Alamo Records
Lil Tjay, In My Head (Gold Single), Columbia Records
Maren Morris, Circles Around This Town (Gold Single), Columbia Nashville
Megan Thee Stallion, Plan B (Gold Single), 1501 Productions/300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie (Gold Single), 1501 Productions/300 Entertainment
Morgan Wallen, Don’t Think Jesus (Gold Single), Big Loud/Mercury Records/Republic Records
Morgan Wallen, Thought You Should Know (Gold Single), Big Loud/Mercury Records/Republic Records
Morgan Wallen, You Proof (Gold Single), Big Loud/Mercury Records/Republic Records
Nate Smith, Whiskey On You (Gold Single), Arista Nashville
Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? (Gold Single), Republic Records
Pharrell Williams, Cash In Cash Out (feat. 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator) (Gold Single), Columbia Records
Queen Naija, Hate Our Love (feat. Big Sean) (Gold Single), Capitol Records
Rema, Calm Down (Gold Single), Mavin Records/Jonzing World/Virgin Music
Rod Wave, Cold December (Gold Single), Alamo Records
Sleepy Hallow, Die Young (feat. 347aidan) (Gold Single), Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records
The Kid LAROI, Thousand Miles (Gold Single), Columbia Records
Tyga & Doja Cat, Freaky Deaky (Gold Single), Kemosabe/RCA Records/Last Kings Music/EMPIRE
Tyler Hubbard, 5 Foot 9 (Gold Single), EMI Records Nashville
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, I Hate YoungBoy (Gold Single), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Vette Motors (Gold Single), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records
Yung Gravy, Betty (Get Money) (Gold Single), Republic Records
2022’s Best Top Latin Album
Becky G, ESQUEMAS (3X multi-Platino Album), Sony Music Latin
2022’s Best Top Latin Single
Becky G & KAROL G, MAMIII (23X multi-Platino Single), Sony Music Latin