Taylor Swift Wins Top Platinum Album of 2022, Future Earns Top Single in RIAA Year-End List (EXCLUSIVE)

The Recording Industry Association of America today announces the 13 albums and 68 singles released and awarded this year in its Gold & Platinum program.

Taylor Swift earns the top album with her double-platinum “Midnights” (via Republic Records), while Future locks the top single with his triple-platinum “Wait for U” (on Epic Records/Freebandz). See the full lists below.

“Incredible voices and collaborations were celebrated this year with coveted RIAA Gold & Platinum awards, honoring artists’ creative efforts, reflecting fan engagement and recognizing commercial successes alongside label partners. Music is a powerful connector, and these milestone achievements acknowledge the dynamic reach of the very best in 2022!” says RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier.

The Gold & Platinum program began in 1958 to recognize artists whose songs and albums have earned significant U.S. consumption milestones.

RIAA 2022 Year-End’s Best

Multi-Platinum Album (1)

Taylor Swift, Midnights (2X multi-Platinum Album), Republic Records

Platinum Album (4)

Beyonce, RENAISSANCE (Platinum Album), Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Future, I NEVER LIKED YOU (Platinum Album), Epic Records

Harry Styles, Harry’s House (Platinum Album), Columbia Records

Lil Durk, 7220 (Platinum Album), Alamo Records

Gold Albums (8)

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND (Gold Album), Lost Kids

Jack Harlow, Come Home The Kids Miss You (Gold Album), Atlantic Records

Kodak Black, Back For Everything (Gold Album), Atlantic Records

Lil Baby, It’s Only Me (Gold Album), Atlantic Records

Rod Wave, Beautiful Mind (Gold Album), Alamo Records

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff The Album (Gold Album), Monument Records

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Colors (Gold Album), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, The Last Slimeto (Gold Album), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records

Multi-Platinum Singles (3)

Future, WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems) (3X multi-Platinum Single), Epic Records

Harry Styles, As It Was (2X multi-Platinum Single), Columbia Records

Jack Harlow, First Class (2X multi-Platinum Single), Atlantic Records

Platinum Singles (21)

Bailey Zimmerman, Fall In Love (Platinum Single), Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

Bailey Zimmerman, Rock and A Hard Place (Platinum Single), Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records

Beyoncé, BREAK MY SOUL (Platinum Single), Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Charlie Puth, Light Switch (Platinum Single), Atlantic Records

Cole Swindell, She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Platinum Single), Warner Music Nashville

Doja Cat, Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) (Platinum Single), RCA Records

Dove Cameron, Boyfriend (Platinum Single), Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

Em Beihold, Numb Little Bug (Platinum Single), Moon Projects/Republic Records

Future, PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ (Platinum Single), Epic Records

Gunna & Future, pushin P (feat. Young Thug) (Platinum Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment

Jack Harlow, Nail Tech (Platinum Single), Atlantic Records

Joji, Glimpse of Us (Platinum Single), 88rising Music/Warner Records

Lil Baby, In A Minute (Platinum Single), Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Lil Baby, Right On (Platinum Single), Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Nicki Minaj, Super Freaky Girl (Platinum Single), Young Money/Republic Records

OneRepublic, I Ain’t Worried (Platinum Single), Mosley Music/Interscope Records

Quavo & Takeoff, HOTEL LOBBY (Unc & Phew) (Platinum Single), Quality Control Music/Motown Records

Russ, HANDSOMER (Platinum Single), DIEMON

Sam Smith, Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) (Platinum Single), Capitol Records

Tate McRae, she’s all i wanna be (Platinum Single), RCA Records

Zach Bryan, Something in the Orange (Platinum Single), Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records

Gold Singles (44)

Armani White, BILLIE EILISH. (Gold Single), Def Jam Recordings

Burna Boy, Last Last (Gold Single), Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth, Left and Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) (Gold Single), Atlantic Records

Corey Kent, Wild as Her (Gold Single), RCA Records Nashville/Combustion Music

d4vd, Romantic Homicide (Gold Single), Darkroom/Interscope Records

Dax, Dear Alcohol (Gold Single), Records Label, LLC/Columbia

DJ Khaled, STAYING ALIVE (feat. Drake & Lil Baby) (Gold Single), Epic Records/We The Best

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, City of Gods (Gold Single), Columbia Records

GloRilla, Tomorrow 2 (with Cardi B) (Gold Single), CMG/Interscope Records

Gucci Mane, Rumors (feat. Lil Durk) (Gold Single), 1017 Global Music/Atlantic Records

Gunna, 25k jacket (feat. Lil Baby) (Gold Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment

Gunna, Banking On Me (Gold Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment

Gunna, P power (feat. Drake) (Gold Single), Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment

Harry Styles, Late Night Talking (Gold Single), Columbia Records

Harry Styles, Music for a Sushi Restaurant (Gold Single), Columbia Records

Jack Harlow, Churchill Downs (feat. Drake) (Gold Single), Atlantic Records

Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa (Gold Single), Atlantic Records

Jax, Victoria’s Secret (Gold Single), Atlantic Records

JID, Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate) (Gold Single), Dreamville/Interscope Records

King Von & 21 Savage, Don’t Play That (Gold Single), Only The Family Entertainment/King Von/EMPIRE

Lauren Spencer Smith, Fingers Crossed (Gold Single), Island Records/Republic Records

Leah Kate, 10 Things I Hate About You (Gold Single), 10K Projects

Lil Durk, AHHH HA (Gold Single), Alamo Records

Lil Durk, What Happened To Virgil (feat. Gunna) (Gold Single), Alamo Records

Lil Tjay, In My Head (Gold Single), Columbia Records

Maren Morris, Circles Around This Town (Gold Single), Columbia Nashville

Megan Thee Stallion, Plan B (Gold Single), 1501 Productions/300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, Sweetest Pie (Gold Single), 1501 Productions/300 Entertainment

Morgan Wallen, Don’t Think Jesus (Gold Single), Big Loud/Mercury Records/Republic Records

Morgan Wallen, Thought You Should Know (Gold Single), Big Loud/Mercury Records/Republic Records

Morgan Wallen, You Proof (Gold Single), Big Loud/Mercury Records/Republic Records

Nate Smith, Whiskey On You (Gold Single), Arista Nashville

Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Do We Have A Problem? (Gold Single), Republic Records

Pharrell Williams, Cash In Cash Out (feat. 21 Savage & Tyler, The Creator) (Gold Single), Columbia Records

Queen Naija, Hate Our Love (feat. Big Sean) (Gold Single), Capitol Records

Rema, Calm Down (Gold Single), Mavin Records/Jonzing World/Virgin Music

Rod Wave, Cold December (Gold Single), Alamo Records

Sleepy Hallow, Die Young (feat. 347aidan) (Gold Single), Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records

The Kid LAROI, Thousand Miles (Gold Single), Columbia Records

Tyga & Doja Cat, Freaky Deaky (Gold Single), Kemosabe/RCA Records/Last Kings Music/EMPIRE

Tyler Hubbard, 5 Foot 9 (Gold Single), EMI Records Nashville

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, I Hate YoungBoy (Gold Single), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Vette Motors (Gold Single), Never Broke Again LLC/Atlantic Records

Yung Gravy, Betty (Get Money) (Gold Single), Republic Records

2022’s Best Top Latin Album

Becky G, ESQUEMAS (3X multi-Platino Album), Sony Music Latin

2022’s Best Top Latin Single

Becky G & KAROL G, MAMIII (23X multi-Platino Single), Sony Music Latin