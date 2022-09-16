Taylor Swift Confirms Jack Antonoff as Producer on ‘Midnights’ in New Behind-the-Scenes Look

Jack Antonoff, who has produced some of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs, from “Out of the Woods” to “Lover,” and who shared her album of the year Grammy for 2020’s “Folklore,” returns for her upcoming album “Midnights,” out Oct. 21.

Antonoff appears prominently in a new behind-the-scenes video posted to Swift’s Instagram, with the caption: “The making of ‘Midnights.'” In the clip, the pair are seen working on music in Antonoff’s studio for Swift’s next record, playing keyboards and MIDI controllers while Swift cuts vocal takes.

An uncredited song snippet with the lyric, “It’s just the life you lead, but it’s yours,” soundtracks the video, but it’s unclear whether this is original material being teased, as the voices seems to be male. Meanwhile, a shot of Swift walking through a snowstorm indicates she and her co-pilot have been working on “Midnights” for a while. Another clip showcases test pressings of differently colored vinyl records, presumably the ones Swift put on sale in her web store for a limited time over Labor Day weekend.

While details are limited on “Midnights,” Swift announced she would be releasing a new album last month during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. At 12 a.m. ET that night, the singer-songwriter revealed the album’s title and art. There will be 13 tracks, but the song titles have not been made public yet. Earlier this week, the Target chain announced it would be exclusively offering a CD edition with three bonus tracks — again, with no titles revealed (although two of the three will be remixes).

Antonoff began working with Swift on 2014’s “1989” album and has been a close collaborator on all of her many releases since, including the bonus material on her re-recorded “Taylor’s Versions” of her earlier albums, “Fearless” and “Red.” One of the most active and successful producers of the past decade, he has also worked extensively with Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Lorde, the Chicks, Clairo and others, as well as fronting his own band, Bleachers.

Antonoff shared production duties on Swift’s last two albums of all-new material, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” with Aaron Dessner. But the sole presence of Antonoff in the new making-of video would seem to raise the possibility that he may be the sole co-producer for “Midnights.”

Watch the full video below: