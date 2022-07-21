Taylor Swift and Haim Join Forces to Pour ‘Gasoline’ on ‘Love Story’ at London Concert

Taylor Swift joined Haim last year on a remix of the latter group’s song “Gasoline,” but few fans probably thought they’d ever hear them team up to do it live. The two artists hadn’t appeared together on the same bill since the rocking sister trio was an opening act for Swift on her “1989” tour. But Haim was playing London’s O2 Arena, and the “London Boy” singer has been known to fancy that city these last few years, so perhaps their on-stage collaboration Thursday night shouldn’t have been so surprising after all.

The cherry on top? Haim’s “Gasoline” was mashed up for the occasion with Swift’s “Love Story.” The very sultry former song would seem to have little in common with the innocent Romeo-and-Juliet scenario of the early Swift hit, but that didn’t stand in the way of an audience-thrilling medley. “Love Story” was given much more of a syncopated rhythm to make for a smooth segue, as fan-shot video captured at the O2 indicates.

In a possible bid to become the fourth Haim sister, Swift even dressed in similar gear to what the three Haim sisters have been wearing nightly on stage this year, especially getting a pretty close match for Danielle, Este and Alana’s uniform leather trousers.

The “Love Story”-era Swift would definitely not have been emboldened to do a snaky body roll while singing the line “You needed ass / Well, what’s wrong with that,” as the guest superstar did in adding her parts to Haim’s song Thursday.

Watch some of the fan videos, below:

🚨| @TaylorSwift13 at the HAIM concert today pic.twitter.com/cdnDJgEgVR — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022

📽️| Another video where you can hear the Love Story/Gasoline Mash-up @taylorswift13 and HAIM performed tonight pic.twitter.com/tA2CNHWC5F — Taylor Swift Updates🎓 (@swifferupdates) July 21, 2022

Casual Taylor Swift cameo in the @HAIMtheband concert! pic.twitter.com/lvuI2KfLKX — Ryan Bailey (@RyanJayBailey) July 21, 2022

Haim’s earlier U.S. tour had the trio headlining the Hollywood Bowl in early May, about which Variety‘s critic wrote, “Haim’s homecoming show Sunday at the Bowl felt a little bit like a block party first, and a big rock ‘n’ roll coronation secondarily. … The show was in service to one of the best song catalogs anybody in rock or pop has amassed in the last 15 years. … [A la “Licorice Pizza,”] L.A. as a city knows what it’s like to have a kind of musical crush on the Haims. Having that come to fruition in an explosion of mutual affection that was more cathartic than anything P.T. Anderson could come up with for a last act, for one adventurous, cocky, sentimental night, at least, we were all Cooper Hoffman.” Read the full Bowl review here.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS PERFORMING GASOLINE WITH HAIM OMFG?!? pic.twitter.com/RRzxDxOCS8 — miguel (@cowboyinwoods13) July 21, 2022