Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn Over Claim She Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs: ‘False and So Damaging’

Taylor Swift issued a response on Twitter to Damon Albarn, the “Blur” frontman and “Gorillaz” co-creator who claimed in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times that Swift does not write her own music. Swift, who is officially credited with writing or co-writing all of her music, called Albarn’s accusation “completely false and so damaging.”

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift posted on Twitter. “I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. Wow.”

Swift added, “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn claimed Swift “doesn’t write her own songs” after the Los Angeles Times interviewer noted Swift was a talented songwriter. When the interviewer mentioned Swift also co-writes, Albarn responded, “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. Doesn’t mean that the outcome can’t be really great.”

“A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother,” Albarn continued, “I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift. It’s just darker — less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Swift had not posted on Twitter since December 2021 before responding directly to Albarn, tagging his account in her reply. See Swift’s full response below.