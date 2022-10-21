Taylor Swift Drinks With Her Double and Holds Her Own Funeral in ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video

Taylor Swift meets the anti-hero version of Taylor Swift in the official music video for “Anti-Hero,” the first lead single off the Grammy winner’s new album, “Midnights.” So what is anti-hero Taylor Swift like? She’s a big drinker and she’ll rip out all of your insecurities. The “Anti-Hero” music video was directed by Swift herself, hardly a surprise given that she’s been directing all of her music videos as of late, from “The Man” to her “All Too Well” short film.

The highlight of the “Anti-Hero” music video comes in the middle when Swift holds her own funeral, which is attached to the lyrics, “I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money / She thinks I left them in the will.” Swift’s two kids are played by comedians John Early and Mike Birbiglia. The music cuts out for a comedic set piece in which Swift’s fictional kids have a meltdown over being left out of their mother’s will. The funeral descends into chaos.

The music video arrived eight hours after the “Midnights” album launched, and five hours after Swift surprised fans by releasing a deluxe “3am” edition of the album with seven bonus tracks. Despite these new songs, Swift wrote on social media that the original 13 songs on the main album represent her definitive vision for “Midnights.” As she wrote, “Those 13 songs form a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour.”

As always, Swift took to Instagram to debut some behind-the-scenes pictures from the “Anti-Hero” music video shoot. The singer introduced the video by writing, “Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time.”

Watch the “Anti-Hero” music video below.