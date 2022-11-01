Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ of U.S. Stadiums

Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her long-rumored return to the road, with an outing dubbed the “Era Tour” scheduled to hit U.S. stadiums beginning in March 2023 and running into August, with international dates set to be revealed later.

The support acts are very much all about the sisterhood, with a host of acts Swift has championed in the past. Opening acts for the U.S. leg of the tour are Paramore, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

The tour starts March 18, 2023 in what is apparently a sweet spot for Swift, Glendale, AZ, the same place her last outing, the pre-pandemic “Reputation” tour, began in 2018.

The U.S. leg wraps up four and a half months later with two nights at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium — the venue she was set to open as a concert venue in 2020 with the canceled “Lover Fest” mini-tour.

As for which album we can consider the tour to be supporting, since she has released four original studios albums since her last tour? All of them. Swift described the tour as “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” with a graphic showing her look from different phases of her career.

See the full itinerary, with color-coded graphics indicating which of the nine opening acts got the gigs in which cities:

The public on-sale happens at 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 18. As with all major tours nowadays, there will be an earlier rollout of tickets for credit card members, in this case holders of Capital One cards, beginning Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

As with her previous tour, there will be a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program “to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans.” Aspiring ticket buyers can register for the setup now through Nov. 9 here.

Unusually in the modern era of variably priced “platinum tickets” where fans get little information about set ticket prices, Swift has announced the cost of her tickets in advance. They run from $49 up to $449., with VIP packages that start at $199 and go up to $899.

Swift’s announcement promised that international dates are to follow.

Of all her “Eras,” Swift is really due to represent the modern one on tour, as much as fans may relish the idea of a somewhat nostalgically themed outing encompassing the full spectrum of her career. She has released “Lover,” “Folklore,” “Evermore” and now “Midnights” since she last was on the road, along with bonus-track-aided re-recordings of the “Red” and “Fearless” albums, any one of which would have been occasion enough to prompt its own tour in an era before the entire concert scene necessarily hit a pause.

The reception for “Midnights” upon its October release left no doubt just how strong the appetite for Swift tickets will be. It had the biggest week since Adele’s “25” album, per Luminate this week, with 1,578,000 album-equivalent units. Additionally, it was announced Monday that for the first time in history, all 10 top slots of the Billboard Hot 100 were filled by a single artist’s songs, with “Anti-Hero” leading the way at No. 1.

The full U.S. tour routing: