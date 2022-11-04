Taylor Swift Adds Eight Extra Dates to U.S. Stadium Tour

Taylor Swift announced Friday morning that she is adding eight extra concerts to the U.S. leg of her 2023 “Eras Tour,” on top of the 27 that had previously been unveiled at the beginning of the week.

In all eight cases, the new gig are additions in cities that were previously on the schedule. In some cases, a single-night stand becomes a two-nighter, and in other instances where two nights were already on the books at a venue, a third has been added.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

One of the venues that will now host a three-night stand is Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. The host venue for this year’s Super Bowl now has a third show, on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, to precede the Aug. 4-5 dates previously announced.

Other cities besides L.A. that are getting a third night added are Philadelphia (on May 14), Foxborough, Mass. (May 21) and East Rutherford, NJ (May 28),

Locations that are getting a second night are Tampa (April 14), Nashville May 5), Seattle (July 23) and Santa Clara (July 28).

Swift updated the graphic containing all her U.S. tour dates to include the added shows. As before, it includes symbols to include which two opening acts will appear on which dates, including the new ones:

Even with these additions, Swift is remaining remarkably true to the pattern set forth in her initial rollout, which is that she looks determined to only work weekends on this tour, or at least the U.S. leg of it. The previous shows found her booked on Fridays and Saturdays. Four of these newly announced gigs have her performing on a Sunday, three are on a Friday, and just one, the L.A. addition, is on a Thursday, the only show so far that’s falling outside of a three-day weekend.

Tickets are not yet even on sale for any of the shows, so if Swift is adding these shows due to demand, it’s something her camp is seeing from early registrations for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, not actual sales, yet. But it’s also commonsensical, especially after the phenomenal early success of the new “Midnights” album, that demand is likely to exceed supply without putting multiple dates on sale in most markets.

Three nights at SoFi might sound like a lot of supply, on the face of it, but it’s not unprecedented for pop superstars even in the short time the venue has been open. The Weeknd recently announced a third date for So Fi that will serve to cap off his tour on Thanksgiving weekend. BTS played four nights at the L.A. stadium late last year, producing a gross of $33.3 million, which Billboard reported at the time was the the largest gross for a run of shows at a single location since 2012. If Swift were to add a fourth night at any stadium on her tour — and that’s a big if — and sell them all out, she could beat BTS’ recent high benchmark.

The 2023 tour begins March 18, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz., the same city where her last outing, the “Reputation” tour, kicked off in 2018. (So far, Glendale remains among the cities that still have just one show on the itinerary.) L.A. is at the end of the run in early August.

No international dates have been announced, though Swift has promised those will be forthcoming.

The full list of newly added shows:

• Friday, April 14th – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

• Friday, May 5th – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

• Sunday, May 14th – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

• Sunday, May 21st – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

• Sunday, May 28th – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

• Sunday, July 23rd – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

• Friday, July 28th – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

• Thursday, August 3rd – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium