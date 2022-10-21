Taylor Swift Releases Deluxe ‘3 am‘ Edition of ‘Midnights’ With Seven Bonus Tracks

Taylor Swift likes the number 13, which would be one reason why her “Midnights” album runs at an economical 13 tracks, her first release to be that concise in many years. However, she doesn’t love it so much that she wasn’t up for putting out a surprise 20-track “3 am” deluxe version of the album, which was sprung on fans at 3 a.m. ET Friday morning.

Three of the seven bonus tracks on this extra edition were co-written and co-produced with the National’s Aaron Dessner, who collaborated on almost the entirety of her previous all-new studio album, 2020’s “Evermore,” but had seemed to be sitting out the “Midnights” sessions in favor of Jack Antonoff, who worked on all of the core 13 tracks.

“Surprise!” she wrote on social media. “I think of ‘Midnights’ as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13.

“I’m calling them 3am tracks,” Swift continued. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”

“Midnights (3 am Edition)” is available for sale in digital form through her webstore and other platforms for $14.99, and the bonus tracks are available for streaming on all DSPs as well.

The seven additional tracks on the deluxe album are “The Great War,” “High Infidelity,” “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” “Bigger Than the Whole Sky,” “Paris,” “Glitch” and “Dear Reader.” The first three of those feature Dessner as a collaborator, and the remainder were co-produced, like everything on the standard edition, with Antonoff.

In all, there are now 21 original songs that have been released as part of the project. The Target-exclusive CD includes another bonus track, “Hits Different,” that is not available even in the expansive “3 am” version of the album (along with remixes of “You’re on Your Own, Kid” and “Sweet Nothing” that are only available via the chain’s variant).

Not long prior to revealing that she had worked with Dessner on tracks for the album after all — just ones that didn’t make the core version of the finished product — Swift put up a post noting that “Midnights” did mark the first time she’d made an entire album with Antonoff.

“Midnights is a wild ride of an album and I couldn’t be happier that my co pilot on this adventure was Jack Antonoff,” she wrote on social media. “He’s my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we’ve been making music together for nearly a decade. HOWEVER… this is our first album we’ve done with just the two of us as main collaborators. We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but ‘Midnights’ actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama,” she noted, referring to her significant other, Joe Alwyn, and his, Margaret Qualley. The film Alwyn and Qualley were making, “Stars at Noon,” hit theaters Oct. 14.

“Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past. We were so lucky to also work with our brilliant collaborators @sam_dew, @sounwave, Lana Del Rey, @jahaansweet, @keanubeats, William Bowery, and @zoeisabellakravitz,” she continued. (WIlliam Bowery is an acknowledged songwriting pseudonym for Joe Alwyn.)

Read Variety‘s review of the basic “Midnights” edition here.