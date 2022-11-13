Taylor Swift Wins Big at 2022 MTV EMAs: Full Winners List

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which were held at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday. The “Anti-Hero” singer took home four awards — best artist, best video, best pop and best longform video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Despite the fact that she’s won numerous EMAs in the past, Swift had not been to the awards ceremony since 2012, when she closed out the ceremony with a circus-themed performance of “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” During her acceptance speech for best video, Swift told her German fans that she “can’t wait” to see them on her upcoming tour, which so far has only announced dates in the U.S.

“Sometimes I think about all the way in which this short film and this moment almost never happened,” she said. “The fans willed this to happen.”

Nicki Minaj was also awarded best-hip-hop and best song for “Super Freaky Girl,” while Harry Styles won in the best live category.

David Guetta won best collab for “I’m Good (Blue),” with Bebe Rexha, and best electronic, while Seventeen won best new and best push. Show host Rita Ora achieved best look ‘Personal Style,’ while the video for good award went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for “Unholy.” Blackpink won in the EMA’s newest category, best metaverse performance, for their virtual PUBG Mobile concert.

Guetta and Rexha kicked off the night with “I’m Good (Blue),” while Muse (best rock winners) gave an explosive performance of “Will of the People.” Later, Ukrainian rap group Kalush Orchestra delivered a powerful display of support for their country. Other performers included Ava Max, Stormzy, OneRepublic, Gayle, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, in addition to PINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C. Gorillaz (best alternative winners) and Thundercat also gave a performance of “Cracker Island.”

This year’s MTV EMA Generation Change award went to three Ukrainian women – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina – who are activists for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Their work includes providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families with children, adolescents and young people with disabilities and offering art and group therapy for women and families who have been separated from their loved ones. The recipients were honored during the MTV EMA Red Carpet show, which was broadcast live on MTV globally and streamed on MTVEMA.com.

See the full list of winners below.

Best Song: Nicki Minaj “Super Freaky Girl”

Best Video: Taylor Swift “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Video For Good: Sam Smith, “Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)”

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK “The Virtual PUBG Mobile”

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina