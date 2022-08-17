Taylor Hawkins London Tribute to Stream Live on Paramount+, Adds Travis Barker and Son Shane Hawkins

Paramount+ will live stream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, a music industry gathering that will honor the late Foo Fighters drummer who died on March 25. The company made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

The statement was accompanied by a list of key contributors for the event, many of which had previously been unannounced. The new list of figures set to appear during event includes Travis Barker, Martin Chambers, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Justin Hawkins, James Gang, Brian Johnson, Kesha, Luke Spiller, Lars Ulrich and Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane, who performed Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” as a tribute to his late father at a block party in July.

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and Events at Paramount and chief content officer of music at Paramount+. “Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.”

Nandi Bushell, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Liam Gallagher, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, John Paul Jones, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor and Wolfgang Van Halen are also set to contribute to the event, along with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will be captured live beginning at 11:30 EST on Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. The telecast will be directed by Joel Gallen and produced by Emer Patten for EP-PIC Films & Creative.

Live coverage of the concert will be available on Paramount+ domestically, Pluto TV internationally and MTV Brand YouTube Channels globally. On-demand access will begin on Paramount+ on Sept. 3, with Pluto TV and MTV TV VOD following on Sept. 5.