Watch Taylor Hawkins’ Son Honor His Late Dad by Drumming ‘My Hero’ at July 4 Block Party

Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, honored his late dad over the Fourth of July weekend by drumming Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” at a Laguna Beach block party.

Shane Hawkins joined local band the Alive during a show on Monday atop a neighborhood roof to play the track, as evidenced by a TikTok posted on July 7. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” the video’s caption reads. “The hawk would’ve been proud.”

The Alive also posted on Instagram to commemorate the moment, writing: “Thanks to the Laguna Beach community, police (for not shutting us down) , @spliffriff_ and the @marcusskenderian family. Special thanks to @shane_hawkins_22 for sitting in.”

The teenaged band, who are friends with Shane Hawkins, had previously opened up for Chevy Metal, Taylor Hawkins’ cover band, and for Foo Fighters at Lollapalooza Chile just one week before the drummer’s death. Since Taylor Hawkins grew up in Laguna Beach and frequently visited, many people in the audience were close friends and acquaintances, making for a powerful and emotional performance.

Taylor Hawkins died in March at the age of 50 while Foo Fighters were on tour in Bogota, Colombia. His death came as a shock to the music community, with Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello, Courtney Love and more rock royalty paying tribute to the drummer on social media. Foo Fighters are putting on two tribute concerts, in Los Angeles and London, in September with performers including Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders, Josh Homme, Miley Cyrus and more.

Hawkins’ son had previously played with his father on stage, joining him and Dave Grohl on drums for a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” during a 2018 Chevy Metal show, according to Consequence.

Representatives for Foo Fighters did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.