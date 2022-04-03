Taylor Hawkins Honored at Grammys in Emotional Tribute Video

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was honored at the Grammys on Sunday in an emotional tribute video after he died on March 25 at the age of 50.

The video, set to Foo Fighters’ “My Hero,” showed live footage of Hawkins along with photos of the drummer taking center stage as a singer. Hawkins often traded places with frontman Dave Grohl to perform a Queen song at Foo Fighters shows.

Foo Fighters were nominated twice this year, for best rock album (“Medicine at Midnight”) and rock performance (“Making a Fire”). The band was also scheduled to perform at the Grammys.

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, just before the band was set to play Festival Estéreo Picnic. Hawkins’ untimely death also came just two days before the Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Brazil. On Tuesday, the band canceled all their upcoming tour dates across the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The day after Hawkins’ death, the Bogota municipal government issued a statement that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain.” They sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota, according to the Associated Press. Health workers were unable to revive Hawkins. Without declaring that the drummer died of an overdose, authorities in Colombia issued a statement Saturday afternoon noting that Hawkins was determined to have had 10 drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Hawkins recently starred alongside Grohl and other Foo Fighters members Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Rami Jaffee and Pat Smear in “Studio 666,” a comedic horror movie that follows the band as they record their 10th album in a haunted mansion.