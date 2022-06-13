Tame Impala to Play ‘Lonerism’ in Its Entirety as Headliner for Desert Daze 2022

Desert Daze is back for its 10th year of festivities with Daze veteran Tame Impala, which will return as a headliner to help make up for 2018 headlining set that was infamously cut short by a massive thunderstorm. Four years later, Tame Impala will perform its landmark second album, “Lonerism,” in its entirety on the weekend of the album’s own 10-year anniversary.

The music and art festival will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in California’s Lake Perris, and also features returning sets from headliners Iggy Pop (playing his only North American show of 2022) and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

Other artists joining the festival lineup this year include Chicano Batman, the Marías, Sky Ferreira, Cortex, BadBadNotGood, Boy Pablo, Perfume Genius, Reggie Watts, Aldous Harding, Men I Trust, Mild High Club, Viagra Boys, Cymande, Shannon and the Clams and many more. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. See the lineup below.

“Lonerism” was released in October 2012 and was produced and recorded by the man who historically is Tame Impala, Kevin Parker. It featured career-defining hits such as “Elephant,” “Mind Mischief” and “Feels Like We Only Go Backwards.” Although these songs are a staple of Tame Impala’s setlist, the performance of the LP in full will mark a rare opportunity for Impala fans to hear some deep cuts (like “Music To Walk Home By”) played live.

Desert Daze 2022 Lineup Courtesy of Desert Daze

Desert Daze will also showcase art installations by Tarik Barri, Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show, Slim Reaper and more. Returning artist Cristopher Cichocki will be curating this year’s installment of the Sanctuary with a lineup of ambient sounds coming from Clipping, Silent Servant, Kid 606 and more, as well as Cichocki’s own immersive sound installation and DJ sets from Nosaj Thing and Telefon Tel Aviv.

In addition to the music, there will also be a screening of “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia” followed by a Q&A with host Hamilton Morris, plus a conversation on “Mysticism in the Music Industry” with artist and occultist Micki Pellerano. Additional special guests are to be announced.

Those with camping passes can also explore the Outer Space, a dedicated zone for morning yoga, sound baths and late-night sets, including an extra night of entertainment on Sept. 29 for early campers. The Outer Space will feature performances by Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Meatbodies, Mauskovic Dance Band, Acid Dad and more.

Produced by Moon Block and Knitting Factory Entertainment, Desert Daze will offer weekend passes and parking/camping passes starting at $299. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.