Dawes, Talib Kweli to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Veteran rapper Talib Kweli and roots-ish rock band Dawes are set to headline the inaugural Pure Imagination festival, to be held in the geological wonderland of the Granite Dells at Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, May 21.

The lineup also features three-time Grammy-winning blues artist Fantastic Negrito, Rising Appalachia, Atlas Genius, Katie Pruitt, Ponderosa Grove, Chateau Chateau and Walt Richardson, with more acts to be announced. The “eco-forward” all-day event will have food, drink, on-site hiking, kayaking, and (limited) ticketed camping.

“Prescott has a rich history in music and we want to continue to keep it alive. We created a music festival to embody an eclectic and diverse lineup of sound for all kinds of music fans to come enjoy – while also getting to experience the natural beauty and wonder of the area,” said Candace Devine, president of Arizona-based production company Further West, promoters of the event.

“Because we value Prescott’s exquisite scenery so much, we are focused on Pure Imagination being an eco-friendly event to lessen our imprint,” she added. “We are excited for fans to come enjoy the music in the breathtaking environment while knowing they are also helping to support amazing causes.”

The festival will donate a portion of its proceeds across three non-profits: Sweet Relief, an organization that has been helping musicians with living and medical expenses since 1994; Arizona Serve, a program of Prescott College that places AmeriCorps members with local organizations to increase their capacity to address poverty; and the Center for Biological Diversity, which works to protect endangered species.