Takeoff’s Funeral to Take Place in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena

Funeral arrangements for the late hip-hop artist Takeoff have been revealed to the public. According to a report by WSB-TV2, the ceremony will be held Nov. 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III will be officiating the service and providing the eulogy. Although the size of the venue suggests it will be a public event, that remains unclear, and no further details have been confirmed.

The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Takeoff’s autopsy revealed that he was shot multiple times in the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Houston police confirmed that an investigation is underway, and officers are examining a nearby surveillance video in an effort to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Ahead of the ceremony on Friday, Drake postponed his set at the Apollo Theater, which was scheduled for the same day, to make time to attend the funeral. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Monday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., in 1994. In 2008 he began rapping with Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Originally called Polo Club, the trio changed their name to Migos and released their first mixtape, “Juug Season,” in 2011.