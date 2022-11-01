Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston.

Rap artists flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Born Kirsnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., in 1994. He began rapping with Quavo and his cousin Offset in 2008. Originally called Polo Club, the trio changed their name to Migos and released their first mixtape, “Juug Season,” in 2011.

Rapper Ugly God emphasized the rap trio’s influence in the hip-hop world, writing on Twitter that they had “changed the whole cadence of rap” when they debuted.

do y'all not realize these niggas changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out? rip Takeoff. this man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own buisiness since the beginning. If that's not enough to be left alone, then idk. — FEO (@UglyGod) November 1, 2022

Gucci Mane, a long-time friend and frequent collaborator of the Migos, responded to the news early Tuesday morning in a tweet, simply writing “R.I.P.”

RIP TAKE , DAMN LIL BRO 😢🙏🏾💔👑💐 — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) November 1, 2022

Long live takeoff shit krazy out here — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) November 1, 2022

What the fuck??!!!!! — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 🕊 — Rae Sremmurd (@RaeSremmurd) November 1, 2022

Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Takeoff 🙏🏾 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) November 1, 2022

Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family 🕊🙏🏾 — Ja Rule (@jarule) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace, @1YoungTakeoff. Healing love to your brothers, family, & friends. 💔 #gonetoosoon — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS — Lecrae (@lecrae) November 1, 2022

Oh man, heart weighed down, god help us https://t.co/lO6C8LZuYN — Flea (@flea333) November 1, 2022

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022

RIP 🙏🏾 TakeOff — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) November 1, 2022

Their breakout hit, “Versace,” vaulted them to stardom in 2013 and landed a remix from Drake. Since then, Migos has become one of the most successful hip-hop acts in recent years and one of the most successful rap groups of all time, with some 20 platinum and gold singles and albums certified by the RIAA, including their Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Bad and Boujee.” Their signature sound — short, staccato lyrics from one answered by the other two with a word or verbal sound effect — has been often imitated. Migos’ other Top 10 hits include “Stir Fry,” “MotorSport” with Cardi B and “Walk It Talk It” with Drake.

While there was no official word on the group splitting, in recent years Offset has been working solo while Takeoff and Quavo had been working together as a duo. Last month, the pair released a duo album, “Built for Infinity Links.”

Takeoff released one solo album, 2018’s “The Last Rocket,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.