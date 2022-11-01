Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dies at 28 in Houston Shooting

Takeoff, one third of the hip-hop trio Migos, has died at 28.

The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot and taken to the hospital.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Ga., in 1994. In 2008 he began rapping with Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), and the trio released their first mixtape as Migos, “Juug Season,” in 2011.

Since then, Migos has scored numerous hip-hop hits, from their No. 1 song “Bad and Boujee” to “Stir Fry.” Their breakout hit, “Versace,” launched them to rap stardom in 2013 and landed then a remix from Drake. Migos’ other Top 10 hits include “MotorSport” with Cardi B and “Walk It Talk It” with Drake.

Migos became popular for using the “triplet flow,” a staccato method for delivering lyrics in a rapid-fire cadence.

Takeoff released one solo album, 2018’s “The Last Rocket,” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Last month, he and Quavo released a duo album, “Built for Infinity Links.”

More to come…