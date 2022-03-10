Superstar Producer Tainy Sells Catalog to Influence Media in $25 Million Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Superstar Puerto Rican songwriter-producer Tainy, who has helmed such hits as “I Like It” (by Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin), “Dakiti” (by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez), and “Telepatia” (by Kali Uchis), has sold his pre-2021 music catalog to fast-rising Influence Media (Influence Media Partners).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although sources tell Variety it was in the $25 million range.

The San Juan native (real name: Marco Masis) has appeared on Variety’s Hitmakers list several times and spoke with us about his hits last year. A four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner, Tainy has helmed hits for Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalia, Lauren Jauregui, Zion & Lennox, Anuel, Ozuna, Don Omar, Wisin & Yandel, Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortez and more. He also executive-produced Selena Gomez’ first full Spanish language body of work “Revelacion,” “Sunbathe” alongside Miguel, “Summer Of Love” with Shawn Mendes and “Lo Siento BB:/” featuring Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas, which they performed at the American Music Awards.

Last week, the female-led Influence Media announced a new alliance in partnership with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Alternative Investors and Warner Music Group to create a music rights platform that will invest in and manage premier compositions. While companies like Hipgnosis Songs also have invested in what are called “shallow” (i.e. more recent) catalogs from contemporary hitmakers like Jeff Bhasker, the partnership has already invested $300 million in 20 catalogs.

The sale was brokered by the hitmaker’s representatives, Lex Borrero, manager and attorney Jason Boyarski of Boyarski Fritz LLP. The eight figure deal marks a historic moment for a Latin producer and Latin entertainment.

Tainy said, “I am happy to continue to be a part of this cultural awakening for Latino music and artists in this business. This acquisition solidifies my hard work and the power that Latin music has in the global mainstream. Thanks to my manager Lex and attorney Jason for helping us make history.”

His manager, Lex Borrero, said, “Tainy’s catalog is part of Latin music history and I wanted our partners to treat it and value it as such. The team at influence did just that.”

Influence Media founding advisor and partner Rene McLean “Tainy has redefined the sound and the future of Latin music. We are honored to be part of the creative journey as he and Lex Barrero continue to push music and culture into a new stratosphere.”

(Pictured above L-R: Pablo Batista, Rene McLean, Tainy, Lex Borrero, Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Lisa Alter and Jason Boyarski.)