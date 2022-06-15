SZA to Headline Spotify-Sponsored Night of Music at VidCon (EXCLUSIVE)

Spotify is planting a stake at VidCon for the first time. The audio streaming giant is set to activate two immersive booths at the confab, to he held at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 22 to June 25, and will also present VidCon’s Night of Music on Saturday (June 25) featuring a headlining performance by SZA.

The artist, who released her double-platinum debut album “Ctrl” in 2017, recently announced a deluxe edition to celebrate its five-year anniversary. SZA has accumulated more than seven billion streams on Spotify worldwide, and won a Grammy for her feature on Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat. She has also collaborated on hits with Kendrick Lamar (“All The Stars”) and Maroon 5 (“What Lovers Do”).

Spotify will also host VidCon’s Official Creator After Party that same night, which will close out the conference with a takeover of Disney California Adventure to be attended by creators, guests and VIPs and will feature sets from surprise DJs.

During the day, Spotify will host an Audio Tarot Card booth at Arena Plaza and an Audio Aurabooth, where conference attendees can have their audio aura picture taken.

Also on deck is a daily merch booth and, throughout the weekend, Spotify will be broadcasting interviews on its platform and via Spotify Live with featured creators, moderated by Xavier “X” Jernigan.

On June 24, a panel discussion on “How Spotify Can Amplify Video Distribution” will feature Jessica Angeles, senior partner manager at Spotify, and Tracy Rivas, creator partner manager.

For the official Spotify playlist, head here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX9MdlvpHnZIZ.